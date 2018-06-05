FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 2:34 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Polish power demand hits summer record as heatwave persists: operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish electricity demand set a record for a summer morning at 23.25 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, grid operator PSE said on Tuesday, adding there was enough reserve capacity to meet the increased power consumption.

The previous record for a summer morning was 23.2 gigawatts on August 1, 2017.

Poland, which generates electricity mostly from outdated coal-fueled power stations, faces the risk of power shortages when temperatures reach extreme levels as increased demand for air conditioning and other uses overloads the system.

Poland saw a heatwave in the past week and weather forecasters said it will be cooler in the coming days compared with a hot Monday when the temperature in Warsaw was around 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) degrees.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Adrian Croft

