Polish inflation uptick caused by food, fuel: central bank

WARSAW (Reuters) - December’s uptick in CPI inflation was caused mainly by food and fuel prices, the central bank said on Wednesday, after it decided to keep interest rates on hold.

The central bank also said that core inflation remains at a moderate level after a rise in recent months.

Poland’s December flash CPI surprised economists on Tuesday, with the reading of 3.4% coming in well above the 2.9% expected by analysts in a Reuters poll and marking the highest level of inflation in central Europe’s largest economy since 2012.