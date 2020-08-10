Polish rate-setter Gatnar says central bank should consider raising interest rates

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s interest rates are too low and the Monetary Policy Council (MPC), the central bank’s rate-setting panel, should consider increasing them, rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar was quoted as saying by Parkiet daily on Monday.

The central bank has cut rates three times this year to a record low of 0.1% and launched large-scale bond purchases to help the economy weather the coronavirus crisis.

“In my opinion the main interest rate is too low...One should consider an increase because it is difficult to find any positive outcome of maintaining it on this level...” Gatnar told Parkiet in an interview.