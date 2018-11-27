Poland's former regulator head detained by anti-corruption agency

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s anti-corruption agency CBA said on Tuesday it has detained the former head of financial regulator KNF, Marek Chrzanowski, and he will face charges.

Chrzanowski resigned as KNF chairman this month after businessman Leszek Czarnecki accused him of demanding payments of millions of dollars to a lawyer for “support”. Chrzanowski denied wrongdoing.

“The detained former KNF chairman will be taken to the prosecutor’s office in Katowice, where he will face charges,” a CBA spokesman said.

The prosecutor’s office said it will question Chrzanowski and raise its charges against him on Tuesday. After that the officials will decide on possible preventive measures against the former KNF head.

Chrzanowski, a former central banker, was nominated to his post in 2016 by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has said one of the pillars of its fiscal policy is fighting corruption in value-added tax collection.

By 0834 GMT shares in Getin Noble Bank rose by 8.8 percent to 0.37 zlotys each on a flat market.