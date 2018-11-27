Poland's former regulator head detained by anti-corruption agency

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s anti-corruption agency CBA said on Tuesday it has detained the former head of the country’s financial regulator KNF Marek Chrzanowski, who will hear charges at the prosecutor’s office.

Chrzanowski resigned as the KNF chairman earlier this month after businessman Leszek Czarnecki accused him of demanding payments of millions of dollars to a lawyer for “support”. Chrzanowski denied wrongdoing.

“The detained former KNF chairman will be taken to the prosecutor’s office in Katowice, where he will face charges,” a CBA spokesman said.

Chrzanowski, a former central banker, was nominated to his post in 2016 by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has said one of the pillars of its fiscal policy is fighting corruption in value-added tax collection.