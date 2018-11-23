World News
November 23, 2018 / 11:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Poland's opposition demands no-confidence vote for government

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), said on Friday it will submit to parliament a no-confidence motion in the government of the eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS).

Slawomir Neumann, head of the PO parliamentary caucus, told a news conference the motion was in response to a corruption scandal involving the financial sector regulator and the way the government was dealing with it.

PiS holds a safe majority in the parliament, so the motion is seen mainly as a political gesture.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

