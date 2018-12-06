Polish graft busters arrest seven ex-employees of financial regulator

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish anti-graft agents on Thursday arrested seven ex-employees of the country’s financial regulator, including a former head, the national prosecutor’s office said.

The full names of the suspects were withheld for legal reasons. But another former head of Poland’s financial market regulator Marek Chrzanowski was charged in late November with corruption and placed in custody for two months after a court granted a temporary detention order.

Following the latest arrests the prosecutor’s office issued a statement.

“The wide and scrupulous evidence shows that those arrested in relation to their roles at (Poland’s financial regulator) between 2013 and 2014...sought substantial financial gains at the cost of the bank guarantee fund and depositors,” it said, adding that charges would be leveled later.