Poland's PGNiG says Gazprom has not cut prices as ordered by court

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s top gas company PGNiG said on Friday that its biggest supplier, Russia’s Gazprom, has not cut gas prices depite a court ruling last month that obliged it to do so.

In March an international arbitration court ruled that Gazprom must pay PGNiG about $1.5 billion in a pricing dispute case.

The arbitration tribunal in Stockholm also ruled that a gas pricing formula in PGNiG’s long-term deal with Gazprom should be changed to take into account natural gas market quotes.

PGNiG buys from Gazprom most of the gas it resells, and it had often said it pays more than its western European peers.

“Gazprom does not respect the ruling .. and continues to issue invoices based on the outdated price formula,” PGNiG said. It added that it pays its bills for Gazprom’s gas based on the new price conditions.

PGNiG said it is considering notifying the European Commission about the issue.