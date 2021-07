GDANSK (Reuters) - Shares in Polish e-commerce software provider Shoper jumped more than 20% on its stock market debut in Warsaw on Friday.

At 0705 GMT the shares were up 22.4% at 57.53 zlotys ($14.27), compared with its offer price of 47 zlotys per share for the issue of 7.7 million existing shares, representing a 27% stake in the company.

($1 = 3.8390 zlotys)