U.S. and Poland urge tough checks on 5G suppliers

Polish President Andrzej Duda and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speak during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland September 2, 2019. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - The United States and Poland believe suppliers of 5G network equipment should be rigorously evaluated to check whether they are subject to control by a foreign government, according to a joint declaration signed on Monday.

“All countries must ensure only trusted and reliable suppliers participate in networks,” the declaration, signed by U.S. Vice President Michael Pence and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, said.

It also said that suppliers should be evaluated to see if they have a transparent ownership structure.