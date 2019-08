FILE PHOTO: Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak attends the signing ceremony for a deal to buy High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, during U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's visit in Warsaw, Poland, February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland and the United States have agreed on six locations for new U.S. troops to be stationed on Polish soil, Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday.

In June, Poland signed a deal to increase the American military presence on its soil to counter Russia’s growing assertiveness since its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.