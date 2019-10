U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Florida from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday he had officially allowed Polish entry into a U.S. visa waiver program.

Trump said last month that he would grant Poland access to the State Department’s Visa Waiver Program, which grants citizens of participating countries travel to the United States for business or tourism for up to 90 days without a visa.