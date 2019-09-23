U.S. likely to move some troops to Poland from elsewhere in Europe

U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda exchange documents after signing a “joint declaration enhancing defense cooperation” prior to their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States will likely move some troops to Poland from elsewhere in Europe, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday as he and Polish President Andrzej Duda met.

Trump also said Poland would build facilities to house U.S. troops under a declaration signed by American and Polish officials on Monday, that Poland qualifies for U.S. visa waivers and that he will reschedule a postponed trip to Poland “fairly soon.”