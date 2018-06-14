FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 9:24 AM / in 3 hours

U.S. rate hikes may affect Poland in longer term: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRAKOW, Poland (Reuters) - Wednesday’s interest rate hike in the United States will not have an immediate impact on the cost of servicing Poland’s debt, but the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening may influence it in the longer term, the Polish finance minister said on Thursday.

“We have 30 percent of public debt denominated in (foreign) currencies. For now interest rates hikes in the United States are not noticeable for us, but in the long term this may have an impact on the cost of servicing that part of the debt,” Teresa Czerwinska told reporters.

Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Gareth Jones

