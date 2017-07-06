FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Trump backs Croatia's LNG facility, urges reconciliation in Balkans: White House
July 6, 2017 / 1:11 PM / a month ago

Trump backs Croatia's LNG facility, urges reconciliation in Balkans: White House

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic as Romanian President Klaus Iohannis looks on during the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, in a meeting with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in Warsaw, "expressed support for timely completion of the Krk Island liquefied natural gas facility" as the nation seeks to diversify its energy sector, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Trump also urged Grabar-Kitarovic "to do everything possible to advance regional reconciliation" in the western Balkans, the White House said.

Writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Doina Chiacu

