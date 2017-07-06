FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump visit to Warsaw strengthens Poland's position in EU, Polish president says
#World News
July 6, 2017 / 5:46 AM / a month ago

Trump visit to Warsaw strengthens Poland's position in EU, Polish president says

1 Min Read

Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks during a joint news conference with Georgian President Georgy Margvelashvili in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 30, 2017.David Mdzinarishvili

WARSAW (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Warsaw strengthens Poland's position in the European Union, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday.

Trump arrived on Wednesday in Warsaw where the White House said he would showcase his commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in a speech and in meetings with a group of nations closest to Russia on his way to the G20 summit in Germany on Friday and Saturday.

"This is the second foreign visit by president Trump and it starts in Poland. This shows we are a country that matters and it strengthens our position in the European Union," Duda said on public radio.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz

