Exclusive: Trump very likely to stop in Poland on way to G20 summit

WARSAW (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is very likely to make a short stopover in Poland in July on his way to the summit of leaders from the Group of 20 countries next month in Germany, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Poland's conservative euroskeptic ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), is staunchly Atlanticist and has been much more welcoming of the new right-wing Trump administration than many other European governments.

Feeling increasingly isolated in Europe, it has been trying for months to secure Trump's visit.

Three official sources, who asked not to be further identified, said Trump agreed to visit Poland in July, with two of them saying the planned date is July 6, just a day before the G20 leaders meet for their annual summit in Hamburg.

While many details of the visit are still unclear, two sources said that Trump will most likely come to Warsaw.

Earlier, Poland hoped Trump would come to the country's western city of Wroclaw where leaders from several central, eastern and southern European countries were to meet for the so-called Three Seas Initiative summit on July 6-7.

"The American president is indeed very likely to come," one of the sources said. "We are preparing to host him on July 6."

The trip would follow Trump's fractious first meeting with NATO in May, where he publicly denounced Europe's low defense and left European allies wondering where the military alliance goes next.