Poland says Trump to attend World War Two event in Warsaw

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland said on Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump would attend events in Warsaw marking the 80th anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the country - though the White House said the trip was not yet confirmed.

Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin said other world leaders would come on Sept. 1 to remember the offensive that led to the outbreak of World War Two.

“President Trump will definitely be there - this has been confirmed,” Sasin told Polish news portal wp.pl.

White House officials say Trump was still considering whether to go.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has focused on closer ties with Washington as part of its effort to deter aggression from an increasingly emboldened Russia.

Poland’s conservative administration agrees with Trump on migration, climate change, coal mining, abortion and other issues.

Trump last visited Poland in July 2017, where he made a speech vowing to defend NATO allies. The U.S. said last month it would increase its troop presence in Poland by 1,000.