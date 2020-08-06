Technology News
Polish football star Lewandowski invests in video game company

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Final - Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - July 4, 2020 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their fourth goal, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Alexander Hassenstein/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski has agreed to invest in a Polish company set up to produce sports-related video games, whose popularity has grown during the coronavirus lockdown.

Low labour costs, a young educated workforce and a gaming tradition rooted in the Communist era had helped to make Poland a leading video game exporter even before lockdown restrictions boosted the sector.

Movie Games (MOVP.WA) said on Thursday it had signed a contract with Polish footballer Lewandowski that will make him a shareholder in a company to be launched by September to develop sports video games.

“I see a huge potential in this segment,” Lewandowski said in a statement published by Movie Games, which is listed on the NewConnect market - the Warsaw bourse’s exchange for smaller companies.

“Robert’s football experience will be invaluable in sports video games production,” Mateusz Wczesniak, chief executive of Movie Games, said in the statement.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Barbara Lewis

