Polish football star Lewandowski invests in video game company

WARSAW (Reuters) - Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski has agreed to invest in a Polish company set up to produce sports-related video games, whose popularity has grown during the coronavirus lockdown.

Low labour costs, a young educated workforce and a gaming tradition rooted in the Communist era had helped to make Poland a leading video game exporter even before lockdown restrictions boosted the sector.

Movie Games (MOVP.WA) said on Thursday it had signed a contract with Polish footballer Lewandowski that will make him a shareholder in a company to be launched by September to develop sports video games.

“I see a huge potential in this segment,” Lewandowski said in a statement published by Movie Games, which is listed on the NewConnect market - the Warsaw bourse’s exchange for smaller companies.

“Robert’s football experience will be invaluable in sports video games production,” Mateusz Wczesniak, chief executive of Movie Games, said in the statement.