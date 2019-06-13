Memphis man killed by marshals was excited by new fatherhood

(Reuters) - The Tennessee man killed by U.S. marshals, sparking clashes with police overnight, became a father for a second time recently, had plans to attend college and was once arrested for marijuana possession, according to his father and public records.

The victim, a Memphis resident identified by authorities as Brandon Webber, was 20 years old and the eldest of eight children, his father, Sonny Webber, said in an interview.

He had two young children of his own, a 2-year-old boy and a newborn daughter, and was expecting a second daughter soon, the elder Webber said.

In May, Webber posted a picture of his infant daughter on Facebook and wrote that she “stole my [heart].”

Agents of the U.S. Marshals Service shot and killed the younger Webber while trying to arrest him on multiple warrants at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the state Bureau of Investigation said.

A U.S. Marshals Service spokesman declined to say why the federal agency wanted to arrest Webber.

Public records show he was arrested previously for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia and driving with an expired or suspended license and with an improperly displayed registration plate. It was not immediately clear if he was ever prosecuted.

Shortly before he was shot on Wednesday, Webber posted a live video on Facebook that showed him in a car, rapping and apparently smoking marijuana. In the video, he looked out the window and said he saw police. With a laugh, he looked directly into the camera and said the officers would “have to kill me.”

The video appeared to have been removed from his Facebook page late Thursday morning.

Webber’s father said his son was shot between 16 and 20 times, but the number of shots could not be immediately confirmed.

In the hours after his death, friends flooded Webber’s Facebook profile with messages of love, grief, disbelief and outrage at the authorities responsible for his death.

“I don’t see a man that deserves 20 shots. I see a father, a friend, a big bro, a rapper from the heart ... a song writer, a college student, a homie, a brother,” wrote Derrion Davenport, who posted a picture of Webber looking down at his newborn baby.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Webber rammed his vehicle into vehicles operated by the U.S. Marshals Service before getting out with an unspecified weapon. The service, an arm of the U.S. Department of Justice, is charged with apprehending fugitives.

According to his Facebook profile, Webber had graduated from Memphis Central High School. His father said he had planned to take classes at the University of Memphis in August.