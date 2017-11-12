UK foreign secretary says Hariri should return to Lebanon

BEIRUT (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Sunday he hopes Saad al-Hariri, who announced last week from Saudi Arabia that he was resigning as prime minister of Lebanon, returns to Beirut “without further delay”.

FILE PHOTO - Boris Johnson attends an informal meeting of European Union Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn, Estonia September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Picture

In a statement, Johnson said he had spoken with Lebanese foreign minister Gebran Bassil on Sunday and reiterated Britain’s support for Lebanon. Johnson said Lebanon “should not be used as tool for proxy conflicts” and its independence should be respected.