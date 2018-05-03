FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
May 3, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Books for Polyphor Swiss IPO already covered: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Books for Swiss drugmaker Polyphor’s (POLN.S) initial public offering are already covered less than half way through the subscription period, two people familiar with the transaction said.

The company aims to raise 100-150 million Swiss francs ($100-150 million) in an all-primary offering.

It was too early to say where the issue price would be set, one of the sources said. The indicated price range is 30-40 francs per share.

    Subscriptions close on May 14, with trade on the SIX Swiss Exchange set to start a day later.

    ($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs)

    Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.