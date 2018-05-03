Books for Polyphor Swiss IPO already covered: sources

ZURICH (Reuters) - Books for Swiss drugmaker Polyphor’s (POLN.S) initial public offering are already covered less than half way through the subscription period, two people familiar with the transaction said.

The company aims to raise 100-150 million Swiss francs ($100-150 million) in an all-primary offering.

It was too early to say where the issue price would be set, one of the sources said. The indicated price range is 30-40 francs per share.

Subscriptions close on May 14, with trade on the SIX Swiss Exchange set to start a day later.

($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs)