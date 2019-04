FILE PHOTO: Pope Benedict XVI finishes his last general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Former Pope Benedict has blamed the Catholic Church’s sexual abuse scandal on the effects of the sexual revolution of the 1960s and a general collapse in morality.

The 91-year-old Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pope in six centuries to resign, also bemoaned in a rare essay that some Catholic seminaries had an openly gay culture and thus failed to train priests properly.