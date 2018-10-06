FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 6, 2018 / 2:02 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Pope orders 'thorough study' of Vatican documents in McCarrick abuse case

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has ordered a “thorough study” of all documents in Vatican offices concerning disgraced former U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, in the Holy See’s first response to accusations raised against the pontiff in the case.

FILE PHOTO: Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick from U.S. arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

In a document released in August, Carlo Maria Vigano, the Vatican’s former ambassador to the United States, said the pope knew for years about sexual misconduct by McCarrick with adult male seminarians but did nothing about it.

McCarrick in July became the first cardinal in living memory to resign from his position in the Church leadership after a separate review concluded that claims he had sexually abused a 16-year-old boy were credible.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.