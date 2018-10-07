FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2018 / 9:49 AM / in 3 minutes

Top Vatican cardinal accuses papal critic of 'calumny and defamation'

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - A top Vatican official on Sunday issued a scathing open letter accusing an archbishop who launched an unprecedented attack on Pope Francis of mounting a “political frame job devoid of real foundation”.

Cardinal Marc Ouellet talks during a news conference to announce the canonisation of Fray Junipero Serra at the Vatican April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Cardinal Marc Ouellet said in the detailed, three-page letter that calls by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano for the pope to resign because he had allegedly covered up sexual misconduct by a senior American Churchman were “calumny and defamation”.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
