Pope, ending conference, calls for 'all-out battle' against abuse of minors

Pope Francis is seen during the last day of the four-day meeting on the global sexual abuse crisis, at the Vatican, February 24, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. CTV via REUTERS

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis, ending a landmark Vatican conference on clergy sexual abuse of minors, called on Sunday for an “all-out battle” against a crime he called abominable and that should be “erased from the face of the earth”.

Francis vowed that the Roman Catholic Church would “spare no effort” to bring abusers to justice and will not cover up or underestimate abuse.

He promised that guidelines used by national bishops conferences to prevent abuse and punish perpetrators will be reviewed and strengthened.