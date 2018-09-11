FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 6:20 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Pope to meet U.S. Church leaders after archbishop's accusations: Vatican

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis will meet on Thursday with U.S. Catholic Church leaders who want to discuss the fallout from a scandal involving a former American cardinal and demands from an archbishop that the pontiff step down.

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The Vatican said in a statement on Tuesday night that the pope would meet at noon (1000 GMT) on Thursday with Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), Cardinal Sean Patrick O’Malley of Boston, and two USCCB officials.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
