Pope to meet U.S. Church leaders after archbishop's accusations: Vatican

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis will meet on Thursday with U.S. Catholic Church leaders who want to discuss the fallout from a scandal involving a former American cardinal and demands from an archbishop that the pontiff step down.

The Vatican said in a statement on Tuesday night that the pope would meet at noon (1000 GMT) on Thursday with Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), Cardinal Sean Patrick O’Malley of Boston, and two USCCB officials.