FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pope urges "decisive measures" for Myanmar refugees but avoids "Rohingya"
Sections
Featured
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
The wider image
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Middle East
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Canadian regulator ignored warnings on risky mortgages
Special Report
Canada
Canadian regulator ignored warnings on risky mortgages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 12:41 PM / in an hour

Pope urges "decisive measures" for Myanmar refugees but avoids "Rohingya"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Thursday called for “decisive measures” to resolve the political crisis causing mostly Muslim refugees from neighboring Myanmar to flee to Bangladesh.

Pope Francis gives a speech during a meeting at the presidential palace in Dhaka, Bangladesh November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

But, just as in the first leg of his trip in Myanmar, he did not use the word Rohingya, which is contested by the Yangon government and military.

In a speech before Bangladesh’s president hours after arriving, Francis instead spoke of “refugees from Rakhine State”.

He also called on countries to give “immediate material assistance” to help Bangladesh deal with the crisis.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.