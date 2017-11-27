FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pope begins Myanmar trip in shadow of Rohingya crisis
Sections
Featured
Honduran president declares election win, rival claims lead
honduras
Honduran president declares election win, rival claims lead
Consensus grows for German grand coalition
Germany
Consensus grows for German grand coalition
Egypt attack to spur on Saudi-backed alliance: crown prince
Mosque Attack
Egypt attack to spur on Saudi-backed alliance: crown prince
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 27, 2017 / 6:56 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Pope begins Myanmar trip in shadow of Rohingya crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON (Reuters) - Pope Francis landed in Yangon on Monday, the start of a delicate visit for the world’s most prominent Christian to majority-Buddhist Myanmar, which the United States has accused of “ethnic cleansing” its Muslim Rohingya people.

People wait outside the residence of Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, Archbishop of Yangon, where Pope Francis will be staying during his visit in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

The pope will also visit Bangladesh, to where more than 620,000 Rohingya have fled from what Amnesty International has dubbed “crimes against humanity” by Myanmar security forces, including murder, rape, torture and forcible displacement.

The Myanmar army denies the accusations.

Only about 700,000 of Myanmar’s 51 million people are Roman Catholic. Thousands of them have traveled by train and bus to Yangon, the country’s main city, to catch a glimpse of the pope.

Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.