VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis will visit Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in September in the first papal visit to the Baltic states in 25 years, the Vatican said on Friday.

The pope’s Sept. 22-25 visit will take in Vilnius and Kaunas in Lithuania, Riga and Aglona in Latvia, and Tallinn in Estonia, the Vatican’s press director Greg Burke said in a statement.