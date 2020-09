FILE PHOTO: Women take part in a square dance routine in front of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Beijing, China April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday its relationship with the Vatican has been improving and it would like to remain in touch to ensure more progress in the relationship.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin spoke after reports that the pope had given the green light for an extension of an accord with Beijing.