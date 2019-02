Pope Francis speaks to reporters aboard a plane on the way to Abu Dhabi February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/Pool

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Pope Francis arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, the first visit by a pontiff to the Arabian Peninsula, where he will meet with Muslim and political leaders and celebrate an outdoor mass in the capital Abu Dhabi.

The pope, who landed at Abu Dhabi’s airport, will stay in the UAE until Tuesday.