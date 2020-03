FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis coughs as he leads the weekly Angelus prayer in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 1, 2020. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis only has a cold and is “without any symptoms related to other pathologies,” the Vatican said on Tuesday.

The statement followed a report in an Italian newspaper that said the pope had tested negative for coronavirus. It did not say whether the pope had been given a test for the virus.