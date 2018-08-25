Pope says church still shamed by failure over 'repugnant' Irish abuse

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The failure of church authorities to adequately address “repugnant” clerical child abuse crimes in Ireland remains a source of shame for the Catholic community, Pope Francis said as he made the first papal visit to Ireland since 1979.

Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Residence during his visit in Dublin, Ireland, August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

“I cannot fail to acknowledge the grave scandal caused in Ireland by the abuse of young people by members of the Church charged with responsibility for their protection and education,” Francis said in a speech at a state reception.

“The failure of ecclesiastical authorities - bishops, religious superiors, priests and others - adequately to address these repugnant crimes has rightly given rise to outrage and remains a source of pain and shame for the Catholic community.”