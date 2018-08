VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis will meet victims of clergy sexual abuse during his visit to Ireland this weekend, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

The stage from where Pope Francis will deliver mass is seen under construction in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland, August 16, 2018. Picture taken August 19, 2018. Picture taken August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Spokesman Greg Burke told reporters at a briefing on the Aug. 25-26 trip that the meeting will not be announced until after it is over and that it will be up to the victims if they want to speak afterwards.