Irish PM tells pope action must follow words on tackling abuse

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Prime Minister Leo Varadkar used the first papal visit to Ireland in 39 years to tell Pope Francis that the wounds of clerical child abuse that stained the Irish state were still open and action needed to follow words to deal with the issue.

Pope Francis is greeted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Dublin Castle during his visit to Dublin, Ireland, August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

“Magdalene Laundries, Mother and Baby Homes, industrial schools, illegal adoptions and clerical child abuse are stains on our state, our society and also the Catholic Church. Wounds are still open and there is much to be done to bring about justice and truth and healing for victims and survivors,” Varadkar told a state reception attended by the pope.

“Holy Father, I ask that you use your office and influence to ensure this is done here in Ireland and across the world ... We must now ensure that from words flow actions.”