Pope Francis leaves Japan after trip centred on anti-nuclear message

Pope Francis visits Sophia University in Tokyo, Japan November 26, 2019. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

TOKYO - (Reuters) - Pope Francis departed from Japan on Tuesday after a four-day visit highlighted by pleas to world leaders to abandon nuclear weapons that were given extra weight because they were delivered from the only two cities to have suffered atomic bombings.

Francis also met with survivors of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident, comforting one teenager who had to flee his home due to high radiation, and said two Masses packed with faithful who lined up before dawn for the chance to take part.

It was the first visit to Japan by a pope in 38 years and only the second in history, after John Paul II.