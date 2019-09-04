Big Story 10
September 4, 2019 / 4:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Factbox: Six months after cyclones, Pope spotlights Mozambique's needs

Kim Harrisberg

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Pope Francis set off for Mozambique on Wednesday, six months after the poor southern African nation was struck by the worst two cyclones in its history, which flooded villages, flattened a major port city and killed more than 600 people.

Protection of the environment is expected to be a key theme of the pope’s six-day visit to Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius, following his Sunday appeal for urgent action to address a global “climate emergency”.

Here are seven facts about Mozambique’s recovery efforts, six months after Cyclone Idai hit in March and Cyclone Kenneth in April:

Sources: United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, World Food Programme, World Health Organization, USAID, Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, International Water Management Institute (IWMI).

Reporting by Kim Harrisberg @kimharrisberg; Editing by Katy Migiro. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's and LGBT+ rights, human trafficking, property rights, and climate change. Visit http://news.trust.org

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below