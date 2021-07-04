Vatican says pope operation over, pontiff doing well

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis raises his hand in greeting as he delivers the Angelus hours before being admitted to Gemelli hospital for colon surgery, at the Vatican, July 4, 2021 in this screengrab from a Vatican Media video/Handout via REUTERS

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well after intestinal surgery which was done under general aesthesia, the Vatican said on Sunday.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the 84-year-old pontiff “responded well” to the surgery, which the Vatican had said earlier had been scheduled. He gave no further details about the surgery and did not say how long the pope would remain in hospital.