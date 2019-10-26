World News
October 26, 2019 / 7:04 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Vatican synod proposes ordination of married men as priests in Amazon region

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - An assembly of Roman Catholic bishops from the Amazon on Saturday proposed that married men in the remote area be allowed to be ordained priests, which could lead to a landmark change in the Church’s centuries-old discipline of celibacy.

The proposal, made in a final document of a three-week assembly, known as a synod, passed by a vote of 128 in favor and 41 against. Pope Francis will consider it, along with many others on issues including the environment and the role of women, in a future document of his own.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Alex Richardson

