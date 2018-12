FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis leads a special audience with members of a volunteers association from Sardinia island in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo/File Photo

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis will visit Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates in February to attend an interfaith meeting, the Vatican said on Thursday.

The trip, the latest by the pope to a predominantly Islamic nation, will take place from Feb. 3-5. The Vatican said the pope had accepted an invitation from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and the tiny Catholic community there.