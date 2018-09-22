FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2018 / 12:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vatican says Pope recognizes legitimacy of seven Chinese bishops

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Vatican said on Saturday that Pope Francis had recognized the legitimacy of seven state-appointed Chinese bishops as part of a historic provisional agreement with Beijing.

It said the Pope hoped the deal “will allow the wounds of the past to be overcome” and lead to full Catholic unity in China.

The agreement was signed in Beijing and announced while Francis was visiting Lithuania at the start of a four-day trip to the Baltic countries.

