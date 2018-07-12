Popular had 5.5 bln euro takeover offer just before rescue: former chairman

MADRID (Reuters) - Banco Popular received a takeover offer worth 5.5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) just months before being wound down and sold to Banco Santander (SAN.MC) for one euro, a former chairman said on Thursday.

Former chairman of Banco Popular Angel Ron stands at the parliament in Madrid, Spain July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Banco Popular, saddled with big debts, became the first bank to be wound down using new European rules aimed at avoiding taxpayer funded bailouts.

But its sale for a nominal one euro, arranged by the European Union’s Single Resolution Board (SRB), is being contested in courts by bondholders and shareholders who suffered heavy losses.

Slideshow (4 Images)

“It is true that we had received an offer a few months before of 5.5 billion euros,” the bank’s former chairman Angel Ron said. He did not give more details.

Ron also said the bank was solvent before being wound down.

“The bank had never before applied for emergency assistance (with me as chairman). It was on June 5 when it sought an emergency assistance line after the bank suffered deposit outflows of 19 billion euros,” he said during a parliamentary hearing on the bank’s June 2017 demise.

Ron said the resolution process undertaken by the SRB was inadequate after stating that the bank had passed all possible controls.

“Not only was the bank solvent, it also complied with the regulatory minimums,” he said, adding that when he left the bank it had a market value of 3 billion euros.

The head of the SRB, Elke König said on Wednesday, when asked if the one euro price was sufficient: “To define a price, it needs a buyer who is able to pay the price and we have always said we take the buyer who offers us the best price.”

Ron was ousted in December 2016 after shareholders rebelled over slow progress in cleaning up the bank’s balance sheet.

During Ron’s time as chairman from 2006 to 2017, Popular shares lost around 95 percent of their value.