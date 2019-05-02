Austrian construction group Porr hit by cyber attack

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Austrian construction company Porr is pictured behind traffic lights at the company's headquarters building in Vienna, Austria, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian construction company Porr detected a cyber attack on its communication infrastructure on Thursday and its telephone lines and emails were disrupted, the company said.

The disruption was caused by a virus, which has been identified, a company spokeswoman said.

Technicians were working to find a solution, but the spokeswoman said it was too early to estimate potential damage.

Company data is not at risk, Porr said in a statement.