Porsche SE executives, board members are safe to travel to U.S.: legal chief

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) - Top managers and supervisory board members at Porsche SE (PSHG_p.DE), Volkswagen’s majority shareholder, can still travel to the United States without risk or fear for prosecution, the company’s head of legal affairs said.

A Porsche logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“Porsche SE is convinced that no board member can be accused of offences, and that the members of the management and supervisory boards can still travel to the United States without restrictions and risk,” Manfred Doess, the holding firm’s legal chief said on Tuesday at Porsche SE’s annual shareholder meeting.

U.S. authorities earlier this month issued an arrest warrant against Volkswagen’s former chief executive, Martin Winterkorn, after indicting him on four felony charges in the diesel emissions scandal.

Porsche SE CEO Hans Dieter Poetsch, Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) former finance chief who is being investigated by Braunschweig prosecutors for suspected market manipulation related to the scandal, told shareholders that he regularly travels to the U.S.

Doess said Porsche SE has no knowledge of an international arrest warrant against Wolfgang Porsche, the firm’s chairman and a member of VW’s supervisory board.