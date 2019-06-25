Porsche recalls 340,000 cars due to parking problem

FILE PHOTO: A Porsche logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s sports-car brand Porsche has to recall almost 340,000 Cayenne and Panamera vehicles due to problems with their automatic transmission, the German company said on Tuesday.

A Porsche spokesman said the cars might roll when parked due to a potentially fragile part in the connection between the gear lever and transmission.

Almost 100,000 of the affected vehicles, which date back to 2002, are in the United States and almost 25,000 in Germany.