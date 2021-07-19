Restaurant chain Portillo's confidentially files for U.S. IPO

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Portillo’s, a restaurant chain known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, said on Monday it had confidentially filed paperwork with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering (IPO).

Backed by private equity firm Berkshire Partners, the company’s listing plan comes when the U.S. capital market is flush with funds and seeing unprecedented levels of activity.

The first Portillo’s hot dog stand, known as “The Dog House”, came up at Villa Park, Illinois in 1963 after founder Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into the trailer that had no running water. Four years later, it was renamed “Portillo’s” and moved to a new building.

The chain, led by Michael Osanloo, now operates more than 60 restaurants across nine states including Illinois, Arizona, Florida and Indiana.

Portillo’s joins a string of restaurant brands looking to cash in on the red-hot U.S. IPO market.

California-based salad chain sweetgreen, which counts tennis star Naomi Osaka among its investors, confidentially filed for IPO in June, while earlier this month Krispy Kreme returned the stock markets five years after it was taken private.