Port Houston shuts 2 terminals after coronavirus case

(Reuters) - Port Houston said its Bayport and Barbours Cut container terminals have been closed and operations temporarily suspended after a person who worked at both sites tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Houston Ship Channel and the 200-plus private terminals that comprise the greater Port of Houston are still operating, it said in a statement on Wednesday night.
“All decisions on vessel schedules, demurrage, and all others will be determined as soon as possible.”
Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler