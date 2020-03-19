Commodities
Port Houston shuts 2 terminals after coronavirus case

(Reuters) - Port Houston said its Bayport and Barbours Cut container terminals have been closed and operations temporarily suspended after a person who worked at both sites tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Houston Ship Channel and the 200-plus private terminals that comprise the greater Port of Houston are still operating, it said in a statement on Wednesday night.

“All decisions on vessel schedules, demurrage, and all others will be determined as soon as possible.”

