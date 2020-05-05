Alexion to buy Portola Pharmaceuticals in $1.41 billion deal

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN.O) on Tuesday agreed to buy Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA.O) in a deal that values its smaller rival at $1.41 billion to gain access to a treatment for reversing the effects of blood thinners.

Alexion will pay $18 per Portola share in cash, a premium of 132% to Portola’s last closing price, the companies said. Portola’s shares have fallen 68% in 2020 through Monday’s close.

The treatment, Andexxa, was approved in the United States in 2018 and had brought in sales of $111.5 million in 2019.

Alexion, which has been fighting to maintain its leadership in treating certain rare blood disorders, has embarked on a string of acquisitions to boost its pipeline of rare disease drugs.

Last year, Alexion agreed to buy Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc for $930 million to gain access to its rare blood disorder experimental treatments.

(This story corrects paragraph five to say Alexion agreed to buy Achillion last year, instead of “Andexxa bought Achillion”)