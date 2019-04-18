Madeira mourns 29 German bus crash victims as foreign minister heads for island

CANICO, Portugal (Reuters) - Madeira began three days of mourning on Thursday for 29 German tourists who died after their bus veered off a steep road, as Germany’s foreign minister and a trauma team prepared to fly to the Portuguese island to meet survivors.

The tourist bus, carrying 55 passengers and a tour guide, overturned on Wednesday evening in the coastal town of Canico, its mayor, Filipe Sousa, told reporters.

Authorities on the island said all 29 people who died in the crash were German.

In Berlin, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he would fly to Madeira on Thursday with a team of doctors, psychologists and consular officials to meet with those affected and thank Portugal for its help.